Neil Diamond Musical A Beautiful Noise, Starring Will Swenson, Arrives on Broadway

Good times never seemed so good! The Broadway production of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, starring Will Swenson, begins performances at the Broadhurst Theatre on November 2, the same day its cast recording will be released. Opening night is set for December 4.

In addition to Swenson, the show features Mark Jacoby, Robyn Hurder, Linda Powell, Jessie Fisher, Michael McCormick, Tom Alan Robbins and Bri Sudia. The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari, Jordan Dobson, Ninako Donville, Paige Faure, Nick Fradiani, Kalonjee Gallimore, Samantha Gershman, Becky Gulsvig, Alex Hairston, Makai Hernandez, Jess LeProtto, Tatiana Lofton, Aaron James McKenzie, Mary Page Nance, Robert Pendilla, Max Sangerman and MiMi Scardulla.

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained stardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

A Beautiful Noise features a book by Anthony McCarten, direction by Michael Mayer, choreography by Steven Hoggett, scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Kevin Adams and sound design by Jessica Paz.