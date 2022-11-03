Preston Truman Boyd & Nick Cartell on the Pressure & Privilege of Bringing Les Miz Across America

Les Misérables, tour stars Preston Truman Boyd and Nick Cartell sat down with correspondent Charlie Cooper at the Civilian Hotel on The Broadway Show to discuss what bringing the production to audiences across the country means to them. Directed by Laurence Connor, the tour is currently playing Philadelphia through November 13.

The staging marks a return for both Boyd and Cartell, reprising the roles of Inspector Javert amd Jean Valjean, respectively, on tour. "My sister and I watched that VHS of the 10th anniversary until it did not work anymore," said Boyd, who even played Jean Valjean in his high school production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s show. "It's a huge responsibility to embody these people. It's an honor. As an actor, it's really exciting to push yourself in that way."

"Everybody remembers the first time they saw Les Miz, so we have a responsibility not only to the material. We get to reinvent who we think these characters are and hope that they connect with our audiences," Cartell said. "I think that everybody is so ready to get back into the theater. We are so ready to get back to work. We're ready to take an epic show like Les Miz that connects with so many people across the country."

