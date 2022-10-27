Hear from & Juliet's Paulo Szot, Cost of Living's Katy Sullivan & More on The Broadway Show

Paulo Szot & Tamsen Fadal
(Photo: Cyd Sacks)
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on October 23 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek chats talks to star Katy Sullivan about going from Paralympic athlete to breaking barriers in the Pulitzer-winning Cost of Living.
- Watch a sneak peek of the new musical KPOP.
- Tamsen Fadal talks with Tony winner Paulo Szot about the upcoming new musical & Juliet, which offers a fresh pop-driven take on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.
- Here's an exclusive first look at A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, starring Will Swenson.
- Les Misérables tour stars Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd talk with correspondent Charlie Cooper.
- 'Tis the season! Watch the Rockettes rehearse for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.
- Get to know Miss Charlotte, our 2020 Bradway's Biggest Fan winner.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Watch the episode below!