The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster, Extends Two Weeks

The Broadway revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, will now play its final performance on January 15, 2023, as opposed to the previously announced January 1. The revival opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on February 10. At the time of its closing, it will have played 46 previews and 374 regular performances.

The production also stars Mark Linn-Baker as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn.

The cast also features Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Emily Jewel Hoder as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop and Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix.

The ensemble includes Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Lance Roberts, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman and Ryan Worsing. Max Clayton is the standby for Harold Hill, Charlie Cowell and Marcellus Washburn.

The Music Man features a book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. Warren Carlyle is the choreographer with Patrick Vaccariello serving as the music director.