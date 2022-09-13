 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster, to Close in January

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 13, 2022
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and the Broadway cast of "The Music Man"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The Broadway revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, will play its final performance on January 1, 2023. The revival opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on February 10, 2022. Atthe time of its closing, it will have played 46 previews and 358 regular performances.

The production also stars Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn.

The cast also features Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Emily Jewel Hoder as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop and Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix.

The ensemble includes Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Lance Roberts, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman and Ryan Worsing. Max Clayton is the standby for Harold Hill, Charlie Cowell and Marcellus Washburn.

The Music Man features a book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. Warren Carlyle is the choreographer with Patrick Vaccariello serving as the music director.

View Comments

Related Shows

The Music Man

from $113.40

Star Files

Remy Auberjonois

Phillip Boykin

Gino Cosculluela

Emma Crow

Sutton Foster

Shuler Hensley

Jayne Houdyshell

Hugh Jackman

Eddie Korbich

Garrett Long

Jefferson Mays

Linda Mugleston

Marie Mullen

Benjamin Pajak

Jessica Sheridan

Kayla Teruel

Daniel Torres

Nicholas Ward

Rema Webb
View All (19)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Save the Date! A Guide to Upcoming Broadway Shows
  2. Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford to Star in Sweeney Todd on Broadway
  3. Ariana DeBose to Star in Wish, The Little Mermaid Gets Release Date & More News from D23 Expo
Back to Top