Broadway Grosses: A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical Begins Broadway Run on a High Note

The Biz
by Susan Pourfar • Nov 8, 2022
Robyn Hurder & Will Swenson in the pre-Broadway production of "A Beautiful Noise"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Broadway audiences were keen to welcome new musical A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical to Broadway when it began preview performances on November 2. The production only had five performances last week but brought in a healthy $845,074.22 and reached 88.21 percent capacity. Set to open at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 4, the musical stars Will Swenson as Neil Diamond and features songs from the music icon's catalog. 

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 6.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($2,899,405)
2. Hamilton ($1,963,828) 
3. The Lion King ($1,761,156) 
4. MJ The Musical ($1,760,183) 
5. Funny Girl ($1,696,277) 

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. 1776 ($265,729) 
4. Topdog/Underdog ($260,677)
3. Cost of Living ($239,420) 
2. Walking with Ghosts ($168,378)
1. KPOP ($139,388) *

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Phantom of the Opera (100.70%) 
2. MJ The Musical (100.26%)  
3. The Lion King (98.55%)
4. Funny Girl (98.20%) 
5. & Juliet (97.90%)*

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Death of a Salesman (65.51%)
4. Into the Woods (63.51%) 
3. Take Me Out (56.72%)
2. Topdog/Underdog (53.60%) 
1. Walking with Ghosts (46.43%)

*Number based on seven preview performances.

Source: The Broadway League

