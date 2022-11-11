 Skip to main content
Here's a First Look at the Broadway Premiere of KPOP

First Look
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 11, 2022
The Broadway company of "KPOP"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The new musical KPOP, inspired by the global phenomenon of the K-pop genre, has arrived on Broadway, and now, fans can see photos from the show. The production opens at the Circle in the Square Theatre on November 20. Featuring a book by Jason Kim, music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park and music and lyrics by Max Vernon, KPOP is directed by Teddy Bergman and stars Luna, Kevin Woo, Min, BoHyung, Julia Abueva, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Eddy Lee, Jully Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, John Yi, Joshua Lee, Lina Rose Lee and Zachary Noah Piser. Check out the photos below!

Kevin Woo as Jun Hyuk and the cast of KPOP.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Zachary Noah Piser as Brad in KPOP.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
The cast of KPOP.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
