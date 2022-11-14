Odds & Ends: LaChanze & More Set for Black Theatre United New Exec Leadership

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

LaChanze, Norm Lewis & More to Lead Black Theatre United

Black Theatre United has revealed its new executive leadership committee. Tony winner LaChanze will assume the role of President, previously held by Ohio State Murders star Audra McDonald. Longtime Broadway Inspirational Voices leader Michael McElroy will now take on the role of Vice President. Following previous Treasurer Capathia Jenkins and Secretary Schele Williams will now be production stage manager Lisa Dawn Cave as Secretary, Norm Lewis as Treasurer and actor-producer Tamara Tunie in the new role of Compliance Officer. BTU recently celebrated the fulfillment of two major pledges promised in its founding New Deal for Broadway. On September 13, the Shubert Organization officially renamed the Cort Theatre as the James Earl Jones Theatre, and on November 1, the Nederlander Organization rechristened the Brooks Atkinson Theatre as the Lena Horne Theatre. Learn more about BTU here.

Emilie Kouatchou, John Riddle & Ben Crawford

(Photo by Bronson Farr)

The Phantom of the Opera Launches Vintage Apparel Line

Let your fashion fantasies unwind! In anticipation of its 35th anniversary in New York City, The Phantom of the Opera has announced the ’88 Collection, special vintage apparel inspired by the original 1988 Broadway merchandise. This limited-edition clothing line will be available in person at the Majestic Theatre and online beginning on November 18. Stars Ben Crawford, Emilie Kouatchou and John Riddle modeled the new line, and yes, the mask on the sweatshirt does in fact glow in the dark. The long-running hit is scheduled to play through February 18, 2023.

Immersive The Great Gatsby to Arrive in New York

Immersive Everywhere’s The Great Gatsby, created and directed by Alexander Wright, will make its New York debut at the Gatsby Mansion at the Park Central Hotel beginning on March 9, 2023. The production allows audiences to fully immerse themselves into the world of Jay Gatsby—a world of red-hot rhythms, bootleg liquor and pure Jazz Age self-indulgence. With cocktails, dancing and scandal, this heart-racing adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s seminal tale of the roaring twenties puts the audience at the heart of the action. The Great Gatsby is the U.K.’s longest-running immersive production and has become an international phenomenon with productions across three continents. Casting for the New York staging will be announced later.