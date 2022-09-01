Odds & Ends: Broadway's New James Earl Jones Theatre Sets Unveiling for September 12

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

New James Earl Jones Theatre Unveiled on September 12

Broadway's newest theater, the James Earl Jones Theatre, will be unveiled for the first time on September 12. As previously announced, the James Earl Jones replaces the Cort Theatre on West 48th Street. The $47 million restoration and expansion of the building includes the addition of a five-story annex and improvements to theater’s marquee and interior. The celebration will include special performances, tours of the renovated theater and an unveiling of the new marquee. Jones has appeared in 21 Broadway productions, including two at the Cort Theatre. He is part of the small community of artists who have been awarded with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. As previously announced, the Audra McDonald-led Ohio State Murders will be the first production to bow at the venue when it begins performances on November 11 ahead of opening on December 8.

Joey McIntyre & Drag Race Star Jujubee to Star in DRAG: The Musical

New Kids on the Block star and Broadway alum Joey McIntyre is stepping into the world of drag along with RuPaul's Drag Race standout Jujubee for the upcoming DRAG: The Musical, according to People. McIntyre will play Tom Hutchinson and Jujubee will play Tigress in the production, which tells the story of two rival drag bars that go head to head for survival amidst financial troubles. The cast also includes Alaska, Jackie Cox, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo and Aria B. Cassadine, Nick Adams, Miah Blake, Alysha Deslorieux, Kayden Koshelev, Nick Laughlin, J. Elaine Marcos, Patrick Ortiz and Jamie Torcellini. The musical, created by Drag Race star Alaska Thunderf**k, will begin performances on September 23 at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood.

Brian d'Arcy James Joins Netflix's Starry The Pain Hustlers

Into the Woods star Brian d'Arcy James is is set to appear in Netflix's upcoming film The Pain Hustlers, starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, According to Deadline. The drama follows Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout dreaming of a better life. When she lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical startup, she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences. David Yates directs the film written by Wells Tower. James is a three-time Tony nominee for Sweet Smell of Success, Something Rotten! and Shrek the Musical. He also appeared on Broadway in The Ferryman, Hamilton, Next to Normal, Titanic, Carousel and more. His screen credits include Spotlight, West Side Story, Evil, The Comey Rule, 13 Reasons Why and more.

Sarah Bockel to Reprise Broadway Role at the. Ogunquit Playhouse

Sarah Bockel is set to reprise her Broadway performance as Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse. The production features several other former Beautiful Broadway actors, including Suzanne Grodner as Genie Klein and Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann. The cast also features Taylor Aronson as Cynthia Weil, Anthony Festa as Gerry Goffin and Matt Loehr as Don Kirschner. The ensemble includes D'Marreon Alexander, Reggie Bromell, Anthony Cataldo, J. Daughtry, Kaitlyn Davis, Gabrielle Elizabeth, Rosharra Frances, Jaquez Linder-Long, Jazz Madison, Jack Mastriani, Chandler Reeves, Salisha Thomas, with Tyler Michael Breeding, Nigel O. Richards, and Aiyana Imari Smash-Jackson. Beautiful features a book by Douglas McGrath with music and lyrics by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. The Ogunquit Playhouse production will be directed by David Ruttura and choreographed by Joyce Chittick, recreating the original Broadway direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince. The musical is set to run from September 15 through October 30.

