Prima Facie, Starring Jodie Comer, Sets Broadway Dates

Suzie Miller's Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer, has announced its Broadway dates and theater. The play will bow at the Golden Theatre beginning on April 11, 2023 and officially open on April 23. The production recently played at the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre. Justin Martin directs.

“I cannot wait to continue the journey with Prima Facie on Broadway this coming spring," Comer said in a statement. "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine having the opportunity to play on Broadway with a story as unique and thought provoking as this one. I’m honored that a theatre as rich in history as the Golden Theatre will be home to it.”

Prima Facie spotlights Tessa, a young barrister who loves to win. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game: prosecuting, cross examining and lighting up the shadows of doubt in any case. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Comer won an Emmy Award in 2019 for her performance on Killing Eve. Her other screen credits include My Mad Fat Diary, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Free Guy, The White Princess, Thirteen, The Last Duel, Doctor Foster and more. She will star in the upcoming feature film The End We Start From by Alice Birch from the acclaimed novel by Megan Hunter.

Prima Facie features an original score by Rebecca Lucy Taylor, who is better known as Self Esteem, and who completed her debut US Tour earlier this year for her new album, Prioritise Pleasure. She will embark on a UK tour in 2023, before returning to the US for a show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 12, 2023. Her soundtrack album for Prima Facie is available on digital streaming services. The show has set and costume design by Miriam Buether, lighting design by Natasha Chivers, sound design by Ben & Max Ringham and video by William Williams for Treatment Studio.