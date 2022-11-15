Into the Woods, MJ, Six, A Strange Loop & More Earn Grammy Nominations

Nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards have been announced. Caroline, Or Change, Into the Woods, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Six and A Strange Loop are in the running for Best Musical Theater Album, with credits as follows:

Caroline, Or Change

John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner and Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

Into the Woods

Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

MJ, The Musical

Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Mr. Saturday Night

Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Six: Live on Opening Night

Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

A Strange Loop

Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Some additional theater-related nominees include "We Don't Talk About Bruno" earning a Best Song Written for Visual Media nod. Encanto also garnered nominations for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. Lin-Manuel Miranda was nominated for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World. Two-time Tony winner Viola Davis is also nominated in that category for Finding Me and will achieve EGOT status if she wins the Grammy. The movie musicals West Side Story and Elvis also earned nods for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 5, 2023 on CBS. For a full list of Grammy nominations, look here.