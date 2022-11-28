Agatha Christie's The Moustrap to Make Broadway Premiere Next Year

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, which has been playing in London for over 70 years making it the longest-running play in the world, will make its Broadway premiere next year. The Broadway theater, dates and casting will be announced at a later date.

The Mousetrap has been running in London since 1952, where it has been performed over 28,915 times and has been seen by over 10 million people. The New York production will be co-produced by The Mousetrap’s U.K. producer Adam Spiegel and Tony winner Kevin McCollum. "There can be no better way to mark today’s milestone in The Mousetrap’s illustrious run, than to look ahead to a production in New York," Spiegel said in a statement. "I feel after the longest out of town tryout in history, The Mousetrap is finally ready to transfer to Broadway!”

The play follows the story of seven strangers who find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a stately countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover—to their horror—a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

In addition to running at the West End's St. Martin’s Theatre, The Mousetrap recently embarked on an anniversary touring production and will perform at over 70 venues throughout the U.K. and Ireland.