The Phantom of the Opera Delays Closing on Broadway

There's going to be more music of the night! The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway's longest-running show, is delaying its closing. Originally announced to have its final performance at the Majestic Theatre on February 18, 2023, the musical will now close on April 16. The Phantom of the Opera will celebrate its 35th anniversary on January 26, 2023. The extension is due to the increased demand for tickets since announcing its final performance.

With a book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart, The Phantom of the Opera is based on the novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux. It follows a deformed composer who haunts the grand Paris Opera House. Sheltered from the outside world in an underground cavern, the lonely, romantic man tutors and composes operas for Christine, a young soprano. As Christine’s star rises, and a suitor from her past enters the picture, the Phantom grows mad, terrorizing the opera house owners and company with his murderous ways. Still, Christine finds herself drawn to the mystery man.

The cast of Phantom is led by Ben Crawford as Phantom, Emilie Kouatchou as Christine, Jason Forbach as Raoul, Nehal Joshi as Monsieur André, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta Giudicelli, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry, Carlton Moe as Ubaldo Piangi and Sara Esty as Meg Giry. At certain performances, Julia Udine plays Christine.

The musical is the winner of seven 1988 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It began previews on January 9, 1988 and opened on January 26 under the direction of Harold Prince with choreography by Gillian Lynne and music direction by David Caddick.