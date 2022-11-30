Anthony McCarten's The Collaboration, Starring Paul Bettany & Jeremy Pope, Begins Broadway Performances

Jeremy Pope and Paul Bettany in the London production of "The Collaboration" (Photo: Marc Brenner)

Anthony McCarten's The Collaboration has arrived on Broadway. The production, which had its world premiere at London’s Young Vic Theatre earlier this year, begins performances at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on November 30. It opens on December 20. Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah directs.

The production's London stars Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope reprise their performances as Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat. The production also features Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen.

The Collaboration is set in the summer of 1984 when longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene’s newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive?

The production features set and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Emma Laxton, projection design by Duncan McLean and original music by Ayanna Witter-Johnson.