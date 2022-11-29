Celebrate Giving Tuesday with the Arthur Miller Foundation, Entertainment Community Fund & Broadway Cares

In honor of Giving Tuesday, we are shining a light on three theater-specific nonprofit organizations to support this season.

1. Arthur Miller Foundation

The Arthur Miller Foundation celebrates the power of public school theater education and honors those who have made significant contributions to arts and culture. Founded by Rebecca Miller to honor her father's legacy and New York City public school education, it increases equity and access to quality theater education for public school students by supporting teachers with certification, mentorship and resources to build sustainable theater programs. Click here to learn more!

2. Entertainment Community Fund

The Entertainment Community Fund has been the only organization with reach from coast to coast committed to helping those who work in entertainment and the performing arts in every aspect throughout the entire course of their careers and lives. The organization provides holistic support to assist members of the entertainment community with the unique hardships of working in the industry and lift them up when crises hit. Click here to learn more!

3. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the philanthropic heart of Broadway, helping people across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance. Its Red Bucket fundraising has returned as theatrical productions participate in the decades-long tradition of encouraging audience donations to help provide assistance. The Red Bucket Fall Fundraising Campaign continues through December 4. Click here to learn more!

Go inside the Arthurt Miller Foundation Honors below and learn how you can get involved with the above organizations on Giving Tuesday. Head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.