Odds & Ends: Anna Deavere Smith, Matthew Broderick & More Set for New La Jolla Playhouse Season

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

La Jolla Playhouse Reveals 2023-2024 season

La Jolla Playhouse has announced offerings for its 2023-2024 season. First up will be the world premiere of Anna Deavere Smith's Love All, which is slated to begin in June 2023. Directed by Marc Bruni, the play follows the story of tennis icon Billie Jean King during the social upheaval and countercultural revolutions of the 1960s. The company will then present Is It Thursday Yet? from Jenn Freeman and Sonya Tayeh. Using dance and original home footage, the work explores Freeman's story as a woman reexamining her life after being diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at the age of 33. Fall brings Joe Iconis and Gregory S. Moss' The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, helmed by Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, as well as Lisa Sanaye Dring's exploration of the heart of sumo wrestling in SUMO, directed by Ralph B. Peña. Tony winner Joe DiPietro's Babbitt, an adaptation of Sinclair Lewis' novel, closes out the season, starring two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick and directed by Ashley. Head here for additional information.

Watch Anthony Ramos in the New Transformers Movie

Lights up—on the big screen! Anthony Ramos, who made his Broadway debut in Hamilton and went on to star in the film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, is leading the new Transformers movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The first trailer has arrived, and the movie will hit theaters on June 9, 2023. The live-action film series, based on the Hasbro franchise, began with 2007's Transformers, starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox. Get an action-packed first look at the new movie below!

Jessica Vosk & Andy Karl Set for Judy Garland Celebration at Carnegie Hall

Forget your troubles! Carnegie Hall will present Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration featuring Broadway alum Jessica Vosk alongside Andy Karl on December 12 at 8PM. Written by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins and directed by Michael Arden with music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Get Happy celebrates the life and artistry of the legendary Judy Garland, who made her own Carnegie Hall debut on April 23, 1961. Learn more here.

See Ashley Park in the Season Three Trailer for Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris will return to Netflix for a third season on December 21, and a trailer is now available. The show stars Lily Collins as the title character, who moves to Paris in the first season and befriends a bevy of French locals, including Tony nominee Ashley Park's character Mindy. As previously reported, a fourth season will follow this one. Check out a look at season three below.

Cast Complete for Chess Benefit Concert

Complete casting has been revealed for the previously announced Chess benefit concert. Joining the cast are Bradley Dean as Ivan Molokov, Tony nominee Sean Allan Krill as Walter de Courcey and Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham as The Arbiter with Kate Bailey, Joe Beauregard, Neal Benari, Brendon Chan, Nkrumah Gatling, Masumi Iwai, Nina Lafarga, Ross Lekites, Austin Lesch, Alicia Lundgren, Sean MacLaughlin, Robin Masella, Kaitlyn Mesh, Katerina Papacostas, Julius Rubio, Emily Stillings, Stephen Tewksbury and Christopher Vo rounding out the ensemble. As previously reported, the concert will star Darren Criss as Freddie Trumper, Lena Hall as Florence Vassey, Ramin Karimloo as Anatoly Sergievsky and Solea Pfeiffer as Svetlana Sergievsky. The evening, a benefit for the Entertainment Community Fund, will take place on December 12 at the Broadhurst Theatre.