Watch Funny Girl's Lea Michele Perform 'I'm the Greatest Star' and Reveal Barbra Streisand's Message

by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 6, 2022
Lea Michele
(Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Funny Girl's Lea Michele appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on December 6 for a performance and a chat. The Glee and Spring Awakening alum revealed that she received a message from legend Barbra Streisand, who originated the role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. "It was very sweet. She wrote me this beautiful letter," Michele said. "She said, 'It's really wonderful when your dreams come true, isn't it?' I just fell to my knees. I called Ryan Murphy, my mom, Jonathan Groff and Michael Mayer."  Watch the interview and performance below.

