Odds & Ends: Eva Noblezada & More Set for Audible Live Shows at Minetta Lane

Audible Announces Offerings for Fifth Season

Listen up! Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, has announced details for its first two live shows of 2023 at the Minetta Lane Theatre. From January 12 through January 14, two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada welcomes audiences to Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC, an intimate evening of songs and storytelling, celebrating everything that is so maddening and magical about the city. Debuting new music and personal reflections live for the very first time. The world premiere of Erica Schmidt's Lucy, starring Brooke Bloom and Lynn Collins, begins on January 27. Lucy explores the wild range of parents' emotions, asking if we can entrust others with our family's safety. Opening night is set for February 6, and the show is scheduled to run through February 25.

Kurt Deutsch Named SVP at Warner Music

Kurt Deutsch, who won Grammy Awards for producing the Broadway cast albums In the Heights, The Book of Mormon and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, has been named to the newly created post of Senior Vice President, Warner Music Entertainment & Theatrical Ventures. In his new role, Deutsch, who has been with WMG since 2017 and is known as the founder of Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight, will oversee the development of new theatrical productions and investments, while continuing to be a connector with songwriters, artists and catalogs through collaborations with Warner Chappell Music and the various Warner Music Group labels. He is currently working on a series of productions, including Ross Golan’s The Wrong Man and The Notebook in collaboration with producer Kevin McCollum.

Here's Your Chance to Star in Mamma Mia! in the West End

My, my, how could you resist this? The search is on for the next Sophie and Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia!, and those interested can apply here. The British reality series Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream will be filmed against the backdrop of the Greek islands as contestants vie to win the roles through a variety of workshops, challenges, masterclasses and performances, all while being mentored by guest industry professionals and judged by an expert panel. The show, set to the songs of ABBA, is playing at the Novello Theatre. Applications are due on March 5, 2023.