

Get a First Look at Paul Bettany & Jeremy Pope in The Collaboration on Broadway


by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 12, 2022
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Anthony McCarten's The Collaboration has arrived on Broadway, and now there are fresh production photos. The play began performances at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on November 30 and officially opens on December 20. The production's London stars Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope reprise their performances as Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat with Krysta Rodriguez as Maya and Erik Jensen as Bruno Bischofberger. Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah directs. The Collaboration is set in the summer of 1984 when longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene’s newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive? Check out the photos below!

Krysta Rodriguez as Maya and Jeremy Pope as Jean-Michel Basquiat.
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Jeremy Pope as Jean-Michel Basquiat and Paul Bettany as Andy Warhol in The Collaboration.
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Paul Bettany and Erik Jensen.
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
