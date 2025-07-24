Trevor Wayne to Lead Broadway's The Outsiders as Ponyboy Curtis

Original Broadway cast member Trevor Wayne will take over the lead role of Ponyboy Curtis in The Outsiders on Broadway, beginning September 23. He assumes the role from the musical's original Tony-nominated star, Brody Grant, who plays his final performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on September 21.

In addition, Brent Comer, who originated the role of Darrel Curtis, will take a leave of absence from September 9 to November 9 while he films his featured role in Netflix’s upcoming drama The Mosquito Bowl, directed by Peter Berg. During Comer's absence, Dan Berry, who currently plays Paul, will take over the role of Darrel, while Victor Carrillo Tracey will step in as Paul.

Based on the famous coming-of-age novel by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film, The Outsiders centers on the Tulsan adolescents Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family as they fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma. The cast currently features Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Alex Joseph Grayson as Dallas Winston, Tony nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit, Dan Berry as Paul, Kevin William Paul as Bob and Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance.

With Tony-winning direction by Danya Taymor, The Outsiders has a book co-written by Tony nominee Adam Rapp with Tony winner Justin Levine, and a score by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine. The musical opened on Broadway April 11, 2024 and was the winner of four 2024 Tony Awards including Best Musical. It made its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in spring 2023.