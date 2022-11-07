Taylor Iman Jones, Leandra Ellis-Gaston & More to Lead Six Beginning on December 5

The Broadway production of Six will welcome new ex-wives as of December 5! Original Broadway cast members Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack and Samantha Pauly, along with Bre Jackson, Keri René Fuller and Brennyn Lark, will play their final performance on December 4. Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' hit musical is playing at the Lena Horne Theatre.

The new cast of Six will star Broadway alums Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. Bella Coppola makes her Broadway debut as Jane Seymour.

Original Broadway alternates Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack and Mallory Maedke will also depart on December 4. Marilyn Caserta, Kristina Leopold and Aubrey Matalon will join Holli’ Conway and Ayla Ciccone-Burton as alternates on December 5.

Written by Tony winners Marlow and Moss and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative of the one-sided story from the history books.

Six launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago, where the show began its run at the CIBC Theatre, on March 29 then played Washington, D.C. through September 4. That tour is playing Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre from November 9 through December 31. The Boleyn tour launched in Las Vegas at the Smith Center on September 20 and is playing Houston and New Orleans before playing Dallas’ Winspear Opera House from December 6 through December 25. The show is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End and on tour in the U.K. and will open in Australia in Perth on November 24 and in Brisbane on December 30.