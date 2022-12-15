Brian Cox to Star in Long Day's Journey Into Night in the West End

Brian Cox is set to star as James Tyrone in a new production of Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day's Journey Into Night. The West End production will be directed by Jeremy Herrin. Additional details, including casting, venue and dates, will be announced later.

"It has long been an ambition of mine to play Eugene O’Neill’s flawed patriarch James Tyrone, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to do so on a West End stage," Cox said in a statement.

The tale of an ordinary summer’s day with extraordinary consequences, O'Neill's play draws so heavily from his personal history that he requested it only be produced posthumously. The story centers on the Tyrones, a dysfunctional family with a drug-addicted mother, penny-pinching father and two troubled sons.

Cox is an Olivier Award winner for Rat in the Skull and Titus Andronicus. He was last seen on Broadway in The Great Society. An Emmy winner for Nuremberg, he has been nominated twice for his performance as Logan Roy on HBO's hit show Succession. He won Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards for Succession.

As previously reported, Jessica Lange, who won a Tony Award for playing Mary Tyrone in Long Day's Journey Into Night on Broadway, is headlining the film adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. She will reprise the role opposite Ed Harris as James Tyrone. The movie is expected to be released in 2023.