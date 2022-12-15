Get a First Look at the Beetlejuice National Tour

It's showtime for audiences across the country! The North American touring production of Beetlejuice officially kicked off its run on December 14 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre, and now we have a first look at the tour. Starring Justin Collette as Beetlejuice and Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, the cast also features Britney Coleman as Barbara Maitland, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Kate Marilley as Delia, Danielle Marie Gonzalez as Miss Argentina, Abe Goldfarb as Ortho, Karmine Alers as Maxine Dean/Juno, Brian Vaughn as Maxie Dean and Jackera Davis as the Girl Scout. The musical, based on the 1988 Tim Burton film, is directed by Alex Timbers and features an original score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. Beetlejuice received eight 2019 Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. It closed at Broadway's Winter Garden Theater in March 2020 and returned to Broadway at the Marquis Theatre in April. It will have its final Broadway performance on January 8, 2023. Check out photos of the touring company below!

Justin Collette as Beetlejuice.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Isabella Esler as Lydia.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Isabella Esler as Lydia, Will Burton as Adam Maitland and Britney Coleman as Barbara Maitland.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Kate Marilley as as Delia and Jesse Sharp as Charles.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)