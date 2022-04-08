Beetlejuice Returns to Broadway at the Marquis Theatre

He's baaack! Beetlejuice returns to Broadway at its new home at the Marquis Theatre on April 8. The musical originally closed when the Broadway shutdown extended past its original final performance date at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Alex Brightman reprises his Tony-nominated performance. He is joined by fellow original cast members Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Delia, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, Kerry Butler as Barbara, David Josefsberg as Adam, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout. New cast members include Elizabeth Teeter as Lydia, Michelle Aravena as Miss Argentina and Zonya Love as Maxine Dean/Juno. The ensemble features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Ramone Owens, Commodore C. Primous III, Nevada Riley and Graham Stevens.

The musical, based on the 1988 Tim Burton film of the same name, is directed by Alex Timbers and features an original score by Eddie Perfect with a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King.

Beetlejuice received eight 2019 Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical.