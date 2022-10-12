Justin Collette, Isabella Esler & More to Lead Beetlejuice National Tour

It's showtime! Casting has been announced for the national touring production of Beetlejuice. As previously reported, the national tour will hit the road beginning on December 7. The tour, which had originally been planned for fall 2021, will begin at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre before continuing to more than 50 cities, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Philadelphia and a return to the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., where the show had its pre-Broadway engagement in 2018.

The tour will star Justin Collette as Beetlejuice. He previously led School of Rock, which also originally starred Alex Brightman on Broadway. The cast also features Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Britney Coleman as Barbara Maitland, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Kate Marilley as Delia, Danielle Marie Gonzalez as Miss Argentina, Abe Goldfarb as Ortho, Karmine Alers as Maxine Dean/Juno, Brian Vaughn as Maxie Dean and Jackera Davis as the Girl Scout. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The musical, based on the 1988 Tim Burton film of the same name, is directed by Alex Timbers and features an original score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. Beetlejuice received eight 2019 Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical.

The Broadway production is playing at the Marquis Theatre through January 8, 2023. Brightman reprises his Tony-nominated performance in the staging. He is joined by fellow original cast members Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Delia, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, Kerry Butler as Barbara, David Josefsberg as Adam, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout. New cast members include Elizabeth Teeter as Lydia, Michelle Aravena as Miss Argentina and Zonya Love as Maxine Dean/Juno. The ensemble features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Ramone Owens, Commodore C. Primous III, Nevada Riley and Graham Stevens.