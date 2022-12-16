Back at Bat! Watch Take Me Out Star Jesse Williams' Extended Interview on The Broadway Show

Here's an extended version of Take Me Out star Jesse Williams talking with Tamsen Fadal on The Broadway Show. It will air nationwide this weekend and in New York City on December 18 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Watch Williams talk about what making his Broadway debut has taught him, the reward of returning to the work a second time around and baring it all on stage.

Williams is known for playing Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey's Anatomy. "On stage is an entirely different use of the mind, body and soul for me," he said. "We are living the whole thing. We have to complete it. You don't get another crack at it. It's a different animal."

The actor was nominated for a 2022 Tony Award for his performance as Darren Lemming, star center fielder for the fictional Empires, who reveals he is gay at the outset of Richard Greenberg's play. Williams said the experience of starring in Take Me Out has taught him about taking chances—both on and offstage. "I came out of a very safe situation in every way to do this thing that is absolutely raw and risky," he said. "It's all the sweeter to find some success and find some comfort and find a new community out of it. It's just so challenging and fantastic."

Watch the extended interview below and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy winner Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.