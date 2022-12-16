Circle of Life! See Photos of Darian Sanders, Khalifa White & More in The Lion King National Tour

The Lion King, which just celebrated 25 years on Broadway, is coming to a city near you,. Now there are new photos from the hit musical's touring production. The Disney show has released images of star Darian Sanders as Simba as well as new cast members Peter Hargrave as Scar, Nick LaMedica as Zazu and Khalifa White as Nala. The national tour is currently in performances through January 14, 2023 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. Take a peek at the pics below, and then see The Lion King live when it arrives in your town!

Khalifa White as Nala.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Nick LaMedica as Zazu.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Peter Hargrave as Scar.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)