See Jeremy Pope & Paul Bettany Talk About The Collaboration in This Extended Interview on The Broadway Show

The artistic alliance between icons Andy Warhol and newcomer Jean-Michel Basquiat offered eccentric and unique work. Now Tony nominee Jeremy Pope and Emmy nominee Paul Bettany are portraying the artists on stage in Anthony McCarten's The Collaboration, which delves into the relationship between Warhol and Basquiat. The actors, who have starred in the play since its London premiere and will also appear in the film adaptation, are currently bowing eight times a week at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sat down with them in the rehearsal room to talk about bringing the play to New York City, what it takes to step into the shoes of the larger-than-life artists and more. Here's the extended version of that interviewl, which will air nationwide on The Broadway Show this weekend and in New York City on December 18 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX.

Jeremy Pope as Jean-Michel Basquiat and Paul Bettany as Andy Warhol in The Collaboration.

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Bettany, who is known for his many screen credits including WandaVision, A Knights Tale, A Beautiful Mind, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was unsure about taking the role of Warhol. "Denis O'Sullivan, our producer who's an old mate of mine, called me up and said, 'Would you like to play Andy Warhol?' and I went, 'Absolutely not'," he said. "I just felt like it was very difficult to get out from underneath all of that carefully curated monosyllabic public persona that he had."

For Pope, who is a two-time Tony nominee for his performances in Ain't Too Proud and Choir Boy in the same season, McCarten's play allows the audience a better understanding of the complicated artists. "I think Basquiat had, from his heart and mind, a direct connection to his canvas," Pope said. "That's why it does feel political, it does feel spiritual. He's channeling wherever he is and what was happening in the world. Whereas Andy sits with it more and there's corporations, there's logos. But there's also an intention behind it. I think that's what our play explores."

