Cast Complete for Off-Broadway's The Wanderers, Starring Katie Holmes

by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 16, 2022
Katie Holmes
(Photo : Jan Welters)

Complete casting has been announced for the New York premiere of Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers, directed by Barry Edelstein. The play will begin performances on January 26, 2023 and open on February 16 at the Laura Pels Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Katie Holmes as Julia Cheever are Sarah Cooper as Sophie, Lucy Freyer as Esther, Dave Klasko as Schmuli and Eddie Kaye Thomas as Abe.

The play follows newly married Orthodox Jewish couple Esther (Freyer) and Schmuli (Klasko), Their future is written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe (Thomas) is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future…until an unexpected email from a movie star, Julia Cheever (Holmes), puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong. Ziegler's play ripples across cultures, challenging two very different couples with the same question: Can we be happy with what we have while we have it?

The Wanderers features scenic design by Marion Williams, costume design by David Israel Reynoso, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and sound design and original music by Jane Shaw.

