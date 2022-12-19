Go Inside the Radio City Christmas Spectacular with the Rockettes on The Broadway Show

The most wonderful time of the year in New York City would not be complete without the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, which has been a crowd-pleaser since 1933. Each year, audiences flock to the venue to see the Rockettes, Santa, a bunch of camels and more ring in the holiday season with an eye-popping production. On The Broadway Show, correspondent Perry Sook received a tour of Radio City Music Hall from two of the Rockettes, Maddie Rodrigue and Joanna Richardson. From the glittering chandelier in the grand entryway to the massive theater, take a look inside.

The Spectacular has two casts with a total of 84 who make the Christmas Spectacular sparkle—audiences see 36—on stage. "You literally feel like you're walking in the steps of history, which is just so cool to feel a part of that legacy," Rodrigue, who is in her fourth season at Radio City, said. "This show is the epitome of teamwork for us."

