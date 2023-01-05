Full Cast Set for Sweeney Todd, Starring Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford

The full cast for the upcoming Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is set. Thomas Kail will direct the production, which will begin performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on February 26 with opening night set for March 26.

Joining stars Josh Groban as Sweeney Todd and Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett will be an ensemble that includes Galyana Castillo (Waitress), Jonathan Christopher (Hamilton), Dwayne Cooper (Motown), Kyrie Courter (Ragtime), Taeler Cyrus (Wicked), Timothy Hughes (Hadestown), Paul-Jordan Jansen (Beauty and the Beast), Alicia Kaori (The King and I), Michael Kuhn (Le nozze di Figaro), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day), Patricia Phillips (The Phantom of the Opera), Mia Pinero (West Side Story), Samantha Pollino (Hamilton), Lexi Rabadi (Beauty and the Beast), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Kristie Dale Sanders (Oklahoma!), Stephen Tewksbury (The Phantom of the Opera), Daniel Torres (The Music Man), Felix Torrez-Ponce (Newsies), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots) and Hennessy Winkler (Oklahoma!).

They join a company that features Jordan Fisher as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo as Tobias, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford and Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli/standby for Sweeney Todd. Jeanna de Waal will serve as the standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

Sweeney Todd tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest—and most unsettling—pies in London.

The musical debuted on Broadway in 1979 at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin), winning eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. In 2007, Tim Burton directed the movie adaptation, which received two Golden Globe Awards and three Academy Award nominations.

This new Broadway production will feature choreography by Steven Hoggett, set design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. Alex Lacamoire will serve as music supervisor.