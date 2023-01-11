Broadway's Stephanie Hsu, Laura Linney & Jessica Chastain Among 2023 SAG Award Nominees

Nominations have been announced for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Broadway alums were among those honored. Winners will be announced on February 26 when the event is streamed on Netflix's YouTube channel.

Stephanie Hsu, known for appearing in Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants and Be More Chill, has earned her first Golden Globe nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Broadway alum Angela Bassett is also up in the same category for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Hsu's Everything Everywhere All At Once co-star Michelle Yeoh, who will appear as Madame Morrible in the upcoming Wicked films, was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. Two-time Tony winner Viola Davis is up for the same award for her role in The Woman King.

Five-time Tony nominee Laura Linney, who will star in this season's Summer, 1976, was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Ozark. A Doll's House star Jessica Chastain was recognized in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie category for George & Tammy. The Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role category sees three Broadway alums: Tony nominee Bill Nighy for Living, Austin Butler for Elvis and Brendan Fraser for The Whale.

Broadway vet Paul Dano and Tony winner Eddie Redmayne are both in the running for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for The Fabelmans and The Good Nurse, respectively. Tony nominees Christina Applegate and Jean Smart will be vying for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Dead to Me and Hacks, respectively. Tony winner Martin Short and Tony nominee Steve Martin are both nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for co-starring in Only Murders in the Building.

Click here for a full list of this year's nominees.

