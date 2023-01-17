 Skip to main content
Ted Lasso Star and Three-Time Olivier Nominee Hannah Waddingham to Host the 2023 Olivier Awards

by Caitlin Moynihan • Jan 17, 2023
Hannah Waddingham
(Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Three-time Olivier Award nominee Hannah Waddingham will host the West End's biggest night! The Ted Lasso star is set to host the 2023 Olivier Awards on April 2 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Waddingham is an Olivier nominee for Spamalot, A Little Night Music and Kiss Me, Kate. She is known for her Emmy-winning turn as Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso. When she won the Emmy in 2021, Waddingham highlighted her fellow stage actors by saying, "West End musical theater performers need to be on screen more. Please give them a chance because we won’t let you down."

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical choreographer Anthony Van Laast will serve as the creative director for the event. More information about the awards, including the announcement date for this year's nominees, is to be announced.

