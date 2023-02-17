Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella Begins Broadway Run

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical Bad Cinderella has landed on Broadway. Performances begin at the Imperial Theatre on February 17, with opening night set for March 23. Newcomer Linedy Genao stars as Cinderella in the musical, which features music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by David Zippel and and an updated story and book by Oscar-winning screenwriter Emerald Fennell. Laurence Connor directs with JoAnn Hunter choreographing.

Bad Cinderella is a retelling of the classic fairytale set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances which cause them to rethink what “happily ever after” really means.

Joining Genao in the cast are Carolee Carmello as the Stepmother, Grace McLean as the Queen, Jordan Dobson as Prince Sebastian, Morgan Higgins as the step-sister Marie, Sami Gayle as the step-sister Adele, Christina Acosta Robinson as the Godmother and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate. Bad Cinderella’s ensemble includes Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood and Aléna Watters with Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez and Lucas Thompson as swings.

Bad Cinderella features scenic and costume design by Gabriela Tylesova, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Gareth Owen and hair and wig design by Luc Verschueren.