Fat Ham Announces Full Cast and Creative Team

The complete cast and creative team have been announced for the Broadway bow of Fat Ham. James Ijames’ Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy inspired by Hamlet will play the American Airlines Theatre this spring.

The principal cast of the 2022 off-Broadway staging will reprise their work on Broadway, with Marcel Spears leading the cast in the role of Juicy. Spears will be joined by Nikki Crawford as Tedra, Chris Herbie Holland as Tio, Billy Eugene Jones as Rev/Pap, Adrianna Mitchell as Opal, Calvin Leon Smith as Larry and Benja Kay Thomas as Rabby. Rounding out the company will be understudies RJ Foster, Marquis D. Gibson, Alexandria Lewis, Matthew Elijah Webb and Rema Webb.

Casting is by Kate Murray.

Joining the previously announced creative team are fight director Lisa Kopitsky and singing coach Deborah Lapidus.

Directed by Saheem Ali, Fat Ham will begin previews on March 21 ahead of an official opening night of April 12. The play is set to run for a limited engagement through June 25.