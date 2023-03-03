Almost Famous to Release Original Broadway Cast Album

The original Broadway cast recording of Almost Famous will be released on April 21 by Sony Masterworks Broadway. The album’s fifth single, “1973,” is now available to be streamed.

Almost Famous began previews on Oct. 3, 2022, and officially opened on Nov. 3 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. It closed on Jan. 8 after 30 previews and 77 regular performances.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the show featured a mix of known songs and original music by Tom Kitt with lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Kitt. The cast album will contain over 20 tracks of the music from the stage adaption of Crowe’s beloved film.

Broadway’s Almost Famous featured Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Casey Likes, Rob Colletti, as well as ensemblists Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters and Matthew C. Yee.