Lea Michele Will Join Cast of Entertainment Community Fund’s Ragtime Concert

The Entertainment Community Fund has announced that Funny Girl star Lea Michele will appear in the Fund’s one-night-only Ragtime benefit concert. Michele created the role of Little Girl in the original Broadway production of the musical. Addyson Evelyn Tabankin will play the role of Little Girl for the concert event.

Also joining the production are Jack Casey as Little Boy, Kai Latorre as Little Coalhouse and Jack Emmett Baumrind as the standby for Little Boy.

Original principal cast members Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Peter Friedman will reunite as Sarah, Coalhouse Walker Jr. and Tateh, respectively. Kelli O’Hara will take on the role of Mother, originated by the late Marin Mazzie.

Sherry Boone, Kimberly JaJuan and Keith Thomas are joining the ensemble, which also includes Mark Aldrich, Shaun Amyot, John D. Baker, Dara Paige Bloomfield, Sondra M. Bonitto, Mark Cassius, Jamie Chandler-Torns, Albert Christmas, Jim Corti, Pierce Cravens, Larry Daggett, Bernard Dotson, Roberta Duchak, Donna Dunmire, Adam Dyer, Duane Martin Foster, Patty Goble, Darlene Bel Grayson, Elisa Heinsohn, David Hess, Adam Hunter, Mark Jacoby, Anne Kanengeiser, Judy Kaye, Mary Sharon Komarek (Dziedzic), Joe Langworth, Joe Locarro, Dan Manning, Michael X. Martin, Mary McCandless, Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Anne L. Nathan, Lynnette Perry, Orgena Rose, Gordon Stanley, Steven Sutcliffe, Todd Thurston, Vanessa Townsell, Rema Webb, Leon Williams, Bruce Winant and Eric Jordan Young. Casting is by Arnold J. Mungioli.

The sold-out reunion performance, originally scheduled for 2020 and put on hold due to the pandemic, will be held on March 27 at the Minskoff Theatre.

All proceeds from the evening will support the Entertainment Community Fund, which offers programs to entertainment professionals including emergency financial assistance, workshops, support groups, mental health resources and more.

“At this 25th-anniversary celebration, we’re thrilled to welcome and pass the baton to the next generation of our Ragtime family: Jack, Addyson, Kai and Jack. Having Lea join us — just a child herself in the original Broadway company—makes this evening all the more poignant,” said “Ragtime” lyricist Lynn Ahrens and composer Stephen Flaherty in a joint statement.

Sponsors for the event include Art Lab, Ford Foundation, Iris Smith, Adrienne Arsht, Bloomberg Philanthropies and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.