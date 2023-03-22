Hear From Laura Linney, Jessica Hecht and More on The Broadway Show

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on March 26 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Host Tamsen Fadal sits down with Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht to talk about starring in the world premiere play Summer, 1976.

Hit the red carpet to celebrate the Broadway openings of Parade and Dancin’.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek takes a stroll around Lincoln Center with Camelot star Andrew Burnap.

Correspondent Perry Sook meets longtime stage doorman Jimmy Russell..

Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens speaks with Kimberly Akimbo scribes David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!