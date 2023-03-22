 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Hear From Laura Linney, Jessica Hecht and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 22, 2023
Jessica Hecht, Tamsen Fadal and Laura Linney
(Photo: Cyd Sacks)

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on March 26 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

  • Host Tamsen Fadal sits down with Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht to talk about starring in the world premiere play Summer, 1976.
  • Hit the red carpet to celebrate the Broadway openings of Parade and Dancin’.
  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek takes a stroll around Lincoln Center with Camelot star Andrew Burnap.
  • Correspondent Perry Sook meets longtime stage doorman Jimmy Russell..
  • Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens speaks with Kimberly Akimbo scribes David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

Related Shows

Kimberly Akimbo

from $87.98

Lerner and Loewe's Camelot

from $53.82

Summer, 1976

from $90.74

Bob Fosse's Dancin'

from $122.82

Parade

from $77.58
View All (5)

Star Files

Andrew Burnap

Jessica Hecht

Laura Linney

Articles Trending Now

  1. Paolo Montalban and Anne L. Nathan to Join Funny Girl
  2. The Spring Season Has Sprung on Broadway!
  3. Get To Know Bad Cinderella Leading Lady Linedy Genao on The Broadway Show
Back to Top