Hear From Laura Linney, Jessica Hecht and More on The Broadway Show

Jessica Hecht, Tamsen Fadal and Laura Linney
(Photo: Cyd Sacks)
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on March 26 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Host Tamsen Fadal sits down with Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht to talk about starring in the world premiere play Summer, 1976.
- Hit the red carpet to celebrate the Broadway openings of Parade and Dancin’.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek takes a stroll around Lincoln Center with Camelot star Andrew Burnap.
- Correspondent Perry Sook meets longtime stage doorman Jimmy Russell..
- Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens speaks with Kimberly Akimbo scribes David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Watch the episode below!