Back to the Future Announces Complete Broadway Cast

News
by Ruthie Fierberg • Mar 22, 2023
Roger Bart in the London production of "Back to the Future"
(Photo: Sean Ebsworth Barnes)

The musical adaptation of Back to the Future has announced its full Broadway cast. The previously announced production is scheduled to begin performances on June 30 ahead of an official opening night on August 3 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Newly announced cast members include Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines, Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen and Jelani Remy in the dual roles of Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry. 

Rounding out the cast will be Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Merritt David Janes, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnortson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Mikaela Secada, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula and Daryl Tofa.

They join a previously announced cast that includes Casey Likes as Marty McFly, Roger Bart as Doc Brown and Hugh Coles as George McFly. 

Director John Rando’s production, arriving from London’s West End, features a book by Bob Gale (co-creator and co-writer of the original film), songs from the Back to the Future movie as well as new music and lyrics by Glen Ballard and Alan Silvestri, the latter of whom composed the film score. 

