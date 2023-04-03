Prima Facie, Oklahoma! Win 2023 Olivier Awards

The 2023 Laurence Olivier Awards were held at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 2. Past and upcoming Broadway offerings were among the evening’s winners.

The reenvisioned version of Oklahoma! from director Daniel Fish took home the award for Best Musical Revival (winning over, among other revivals, the West End transfer of Broadway’s My Fair Lady from director Bartlett Sher). The fresh take on Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! opened on Broadway in April of 2019 and won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Additionally, the 2023 Oliviers honored Arthur Darvill with an award as Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Curly in the London transfer.

Also on the Broadway front, Suzie Miller’s new play Prima Facie, which debuted in London in June of 2022 and will arrive on the Rialto on April 11, won the Olivier for Best New Play. (Among the nominated plays beat out by Prima Facie was the West End transfer of Broadway hit To Kill a Mockingbird.) Prima Facie star Jodie Comer, who is set to reprise her turn on the Main Stem, won the Olivier for Best Actress.

Presented by the Society of London Theatre, the Oliviers celebrate the best of professional theater, dance and opera in London, including the West End. Emmy-winning actor Hannah Waddingham, a three-time Olivier nominee and Broadway alum, hosted the ceremony.

See below for a full list of winners, beginning with the categories mentioned above.

Best Musical Revival

Winner: Oklahoma!

My Fair Lady

Sister Act

South Pacific

Best New Play

Winner: Prima Facie

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy

Theatre Downstairs

Patriots

To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Actress

Winner: Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Patsy Ferran, A Streetcar Named Desire

Mei Mac, My Neighbour Totoro

Janet McTeer, Phaedra

Nicola Walker, The Corn Is Green

Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer

Winner: Matt Cole, Newsies

Lynne Page, Standing at the Sky’s Edge

Kate Prince, Sylvia

Basil Twist for puppetry direction, My Neighbour Totoro

Best Costume Design

Winner: Kimie Nakano, My Neighbour Totoro

Frankie Bradshaw, Blues for An Alabama Sky

Hugh Durrant, Jack and the Beanstalk

Jean Paul Gaultier, Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Freak Show

Best Revival

Winner: A Streetcar Named Desire

The Crucible

Good

Jerusalem

Best Sound Design

Winner: Tony Gayle, My Neighbour Totoro

Bobby Aitken, Standing at the Sky’s Edge

Drew Levy, Oklahoma!

Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

Winner: Richard Hawley and Tom Deering, Standing at the Sky’s Edge

David Yazbek, Jamshied Sharifi and Andrea Grody, The Band’s Visit

Joe Hisaishi and Will Stuart, My Neighbour Totoro

Daniel Kluger and Nathan Koci, Oklahoma!

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner: Will Keen for Patriots

Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh and Kaine Lawrence, For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy

Elliot Levey, Good

David Moorst, To Kill a Mockingbird

Sule Rimi, Blues for An Alabama Sky

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Winner: Anjana Vasan, A Streetcar Named Desire

Rose Ayling-Ellis, As You Like It

Pamela Nomvete, To Kill a Mockingbird

Caroline Quentin, Jack Absolute Flies Again

Sharon Small, Good

Best Set Design

Winner: Tom Pye, My Neighbour Totoro

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ben Stones, Standing at the Sky’s Edge

Mark Walters, Jack and the Beanstalk

Best Lighting Design

Winner: Jessica Hung Han Yun, My Neighbour Totoro

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Lee Curran, A Streetcar Named Desire

Tim Lutkin, The Crucible

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Winner: Beverley Knight, Sylvia

Maimuna Memon, Standing at the Sky’s Edge

Liza Sadovy, Oklahoma!

Marisha Wallace, Oklahoma!

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Winner: Zubin Varla, Tammy Faye

Sharif Afifi, The Band’s Visit

Peter Polycarpou, The Band’s Visit

Clive Rowe, Sister Act

Best Actor in a Musical

Winner: Arthur Darvill, Oklahoma!

Alon Moni Aboutboul, The Band’s Visit

Julian Ovenden, South Pacific

Andrew Rannells, Tammy Faye

Best Actress in a Musical

Winner: Katie Brayben, Tammy Faye

Anoushka Lucas, Oklahoma!

Miri Mesika, The Band’s Visit

Faith Omole, Standing at the Sky’s Edge

Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

Winner: The P Word at Bush Theatre

Age Is a Feeling at Soho Theatre

Blackout Songs at Hampstead Theatre

Paradise Now! at Bush Theatre

Two Palestinians Go Dogging at the Royal Court Theatre

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Winner: Phelim McDermott, My Neighbour Totoro

Rebecca Frecknall, A Streetcar Named Desire

Robert Hastie, Standing at the Sky’s Edge

Justin Martin, Prima Facie

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Actor

Winner: Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire

Tom Hollander, Patriots

Rafe Spall, To Kill a Mockingbird

David Tennant, Good

Giles Terera, Blues for An Alabama Sky

Best New Musical

Winner: Standing at the Sky’s Edge

The Band’s Visit

Sylvia

Tammy Faye

Noël Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

Winner: My Neighbour Totoro

Jack and the Beanstalk

My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?)

One Woman Show

Best Family Show

Winner: Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show

Blippi the Musical

Midsummer Mechanicals

The Smartest Giant in Town

Best New Opera Production

Winner: Alcina by Royal Opera

Least Like the Other by Irish National Opera and Royal Opera

Peter Grimes by Royal Opera

Sibyl

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Winner: William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl

Sinéad Campbell-Wallace for her performance in Tosca by English National Opera

Antony McDonald for his design of Alcina

Best New Dance Production

Winner: Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock

Light of Passage by Crystal Pite

Pasionaria by La Veronal

Triptych (The Missing Door, The Lost Room and The Hidden Floor) by Peeping Tom

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Winner: Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate

Manuel Liñán for his choreography of ¡Viva!

Raquel Meseguer Zafe for her dramaturgy of Ruination by Lost Dog

Catrina Nisbett for her performance in Family Honour by Spoken Movement

Special Award

Dame Arlene Phillips

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sir Derek Jacobi