Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window to Open on Broadway, Starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, a political drama by the late Raisin in the Sun playwright Lorraine Hansberry, will return to Broadway. The production, which recently played a run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, will begin Broadway performances on April 25 and open on April 27 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The limited engagement, through July 2, will be the final production to open during the 2022-2023 Broadway season. Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan will reprise their roles as Sidney and Iris Brustein from the Brooklyn engagement.

Set in Greenwich Village in the 1960s, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window follows a diverse group of friends whose progressive dreams can’t quite match up with reality. At the center are Sidney and Iris Brustein, fighting to see if their marriage will be the final sacrifice to Sidney’s ideals.

The revival will mark Isaac’s Broadway debut, though he has performed numerous roles Off-Broadway, such as Hamlet at the Public Theater. His screenwork includes an Emmy Award-nominated performance in Scenes from a Marriage. Brosnahan, who made her Main Stem debut in the 2013 production of The Big Knife, is most known for her Emmy-winning turn on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Joining Isaac and Brosnahan will be the complete cast from the Brooklyn staging, including Gus Birney as Gloria Parodus, Julian De Niro as Alton Scales, Glenn Fitzgerald as David Ragin, Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Wally O’Hara, Miriam Silverman as Mavis Parodus Bryson and Raphael Nash Thompson as Max, along with understudies Joey Auzenne, Katya Campbell, Gregory Connors and Brontë England Nelson. Casting is by Taylor Williams.

Anne Kauffman is directing the revival, which will feature scenic design by dots, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by John Torres, sound design by Bray Poor, wig design by Leah Loukas, dramaturgy by Arminda Thomas, voice coaching by Kate Wilson, movement direction by Tony winner Sonya Tayeh and stage management by Ralph Stan Lee.

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window first debuted on Broadway in September of 1964 at the Longacre Theatre, four years after the original run of Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun closed. The play returned to the Longacre for a brief revival in 1972.