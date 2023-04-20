 Skip to main content
Arielle Jacobs to Lead the Cast of Here Lies Love

News
by Ruthie Fierberg • Apr 20, 2023
Jose Llana, Arielle Jacobs and Conrad Ricamora
(Photo: Harold Julian)

Arielle Jacobs will star as Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos in Broadway’s Here Lies Love. The previously announced musical is set to begin performances at the Broadway Theatre on June 17 ahead of an official opening night of July 20. 

Jacobs will appear alongside the previously announced Jose Llana as President Ferdinand Marcos and Conrad Ricamora as Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, as well as Lea Salonga as Aquino’s mother. Further casting will be announced.

Jacobs last starred on Broadway as Jasmine in Aladdin. She has also appeared on the Main Stem as Nina in In the Heights (which she also played in the show’s national tour) and Nessarose in Wicked. Casting for Here Lies Love is by Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano, Gail Quintos and Bobby Garcia. 

“Arielle blew us away in the casting process,” said director Alex Timbers in a statement. “She combines such charisma, wit, strength and fierce intelligence that it was immediately clear to all of us she should lead our Broadway company.” 

Here Lies Love captures the story of Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos, her rise to power and her subsequent fall to the People’s Power Revolution. 

Developed and directed by Timbers and conceived by David Byrne, the production features music by Byrne and Fatboy Slim and lyrics by Byrne. The musical made its world premiere in 2013 at Off-Broadway’s Public Theater, with Ruthie Ann Miles leading the cast as Imelda Marcos.

