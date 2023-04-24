Kolton Krouse Wasn’t Going to Audition for Broadway’s Dancin’ — Now They’re Starring In It

Actor Kolton Krouse wasn’t sure whether they would audition for Bob Fosse’s Dancin’. “I actually kind of stopped dancing during the pandemic,” Krouse said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is what I want.’”

In the latest episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, Krouse recounted the process of landing a role in Dancin’ and the perks of having permission to be authentic on a Broadway stage.

Originally from Arizona, Krouse said they were contemplating their career in a world emerging from the pandemic, when they received an audition for the production. “It happened to be around the time that I was already flying to New York to film Westworld,” Krouse said. They auditioned thinking: “Whatever happens happens.” Krouse got an offer.

“It was crazy!” they said. “I was like, ‘So I’m dancing again. Got it.’” Despite having to wrap their head around it, an intense dance show wasn’t new to Krouse. They previously appeared on the Main Stem in the 2016 revival of Cats, while simultaneously training at the Juilliard School, and later appeared on the hit series Fosse/Verdon as a Kit Kat Dancer.

Dancin’, however, brings Krouse’s path full circle. The performer visited New York for the first time at the age of nine or 10, when they saw Wicked, which features choreography by Wayne Cilento. That was the night, Krouse recalled, that they decided they needed to be a performer.

Now, Krouse is part of the company of dancers Cilento assembled as the director of the revival of Bob Fosse’s legendary musical — with the original Fosse choreography. “Getting to work with [Wayne] is such a highlight,” Krouse said.

Beyond working with Cilento, Krouse said the most cherished part of the Dancin' experience is the variety of dancers in the company.

“The most surreal part about this show is that all of us get to be ourselves,” Krouse said of the production. “You embody the character as you. It’s just so special because there’s so many gender identities, racial identities — all of these minorities that are being represented onstage — that you never really get to see.”

“Everyone is their authentic true self, and that’s the most incredible part.”