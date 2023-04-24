 Skip to main content
Neil Patrick Harris Extends Run in Peter Pan Goes Wrong

by Caitlin Hornik • Apr 24, 2023
Neil Patrick Harris
(Photo: Nino Munoz/Neflix)

Peter Pan Goes Wrong has announced that Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris will extend his stint in the Broadway production. Harris, who was originally slated to appear through April 30, will now remain with the company until May 7.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong follows the fictional Cornley Drama Society as they put on a production of Peter Pan that must withstand technical glitches, flying problems and cast arguments before everything falls apart. Harris takes on the role of Francis, a member of the Society, who plays The Narrator in Peter Pan.

Harris is the first special guest star for the Broadway engagement of Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Future guests, who will appear throughout the run, will be announced. Casting is by Stephen Kopel and C12 Casting.

The comedy opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on April 19. The production will run for a limited engagement through July 9. 

