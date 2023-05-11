Derek Klena and Joanna ‘JoJo’ Levesque Extend Run in Moulin Rouge!

Derek Klena and pop star Joanna “JoJo” Levesque have extended their run as Christian and Satine, respectively, in Moulin Rouge! They will now remain in the production at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre through July 30.

The production marked Jojo’s Broadway debut, while Klena has rejoined the cast following a brief hiatus.

Future casting will be announced. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The current cast of Moulin Rouge! includes Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine alternate.

The cast also features Jacqueline B. Arnold, Sarah Bowden, Maya Bowles, Cameron Burke, Patrick Clanton, Raúl Contreras, Alexander Gil Cruz, Bobby Daye, Taurean Everett, Aaron C. Finley, Stephen Hernandez, Bahiyah Hibah, Tasia Jungbauer, Nick Martinez, Kara Menendez, David Merino, Kaitlin Mesh, Kelsey Orem, Dylan Paul, Clay Rice-Thomson, Amy Quanbeck, Arianna Rosario, Julius Anthony Rubio, Brandon Stonestreet, Alec Varcas, Cole Wachman and Bria Jené Williams.