 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Derek Klena and Joanna ‘JoJo’ Levesque Extend Run in Moulin Rouge!

News
by Caitlin Hornik • May 11, 2023
Derek Klena and Joanna "JoJo" Levesque in "Moulin Rouge!"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Derek Klena and pop star Joanna “JoJo” Levesque have extended their run as Christian and Satine, respectively, in Moulin Rouge! They will now remain in the production at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre through July 30.

The production marked Jojo’s Broadway debut, while Klena has rejoined the cast following a brief hiatus.

Future casting will be announced. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The current cast of Moulin Rouge! includes Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine alternate.

The cast also features Jacqueline B. Arnold, Sarah Bowden, Maya Bowles, Cameron Burke, Patrick Clanton, Raúl Contreras, Alexander Gil Cruz, Bobby Daye, Taurean Everett, Aaron C. Finley, Stephen Hernandez, Bahiyah Hibah, Tasia Jungbauer, Nick Martinez, Kara Menendez, David Merino, Kaitlin Mesh, Kelsey Orem, Dylan Paul, Clay Rice-Thomson, Amy Quanbeck, Arianna Rosario, Julius Anthony Rubio, Brandon Stonestreet, Alec Varcas, Cole Wachman and Bria Jené Williams.

Related Shows

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

from $80.00

Star Files

Derek Klena

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Articles Trending Now

  1. Some Like It Hot Leads the 2023 Tony Award Nominations; See the Full List
  2. Into the Woods Leads 2023 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Nominations; Final Voting Now Open
  3. 2023 Sweeney Todd Revival to Receive Cast Album
Back to Top