Some Like It Hot, Leopoldstadt Among Outer Critics Circle Award Winners

The cast of "Some Like It Hot" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The winners of the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards were announced on May 16. Broadway’s Some Like It Hot took home the most awards of all productions with five wins. In addition to Outstanding New Broadway Musical, the production won Outstanding New Score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Outstanding Costume Design by Gregg Barnes, Outstanding Orchestrations by Bryan Carter and Charlie Rose and Outstanding Lead Performer for J. Harrison Ghee. This year marked the first time the acting categories were genderless.

Leopoldstadt took home three awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Play. Brandon Uranowitz won Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play and Patrick Marber was recognized as Outstanding Director of a Play.

New York, New York — which had led the nominations with 12 nods — won two awards.

Note: Only new elements were considered for Cost of Living, Kimberly Akimbo, Ain’t No Mo’, Between Riverside and Crazy and Kinky Boots, all of which were eligible for Outer Critics Circle Awards in prior years.

See a full list of nominees and winners below. Winners are named first in each category and appear in bold.

The Marjorie Gunner Award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical

Some Like It Hot

& Juliet

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

New York, New York

Shucked

Outstanding New Broadway Play

Leopoldstadt

Good Night, Oscar

Life of Pi

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Summer, 1976

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical

The Harder They Come

The Bedwetter

Between the Lines

Only Gold

Without You

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play

Downstate

Becomes a Woman

A Case for the Existence of God

Chester Bailey

Letters from Max, a ritual

John Gassner Award for New American Play (Preferably by a New Playwright)

Fat Ham by James Ijames

“Dark Disabled Stories” by Ryan J. Haddad

“Epiphany” by Brian Watkins

“Wolf Play” by Hansol Jung

“You Will Get Sick” by Noah Diaz

Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Topdog/Underdog

Death of a Salesman

Endgame

Ohio State Murders

Wedding Band

Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Parade

A Man of No Importance

Into the Woods

Merrily We Roll Along

Sweeney Todd

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Caroline Innerbichler, Shucked

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Anna Uzele, New York, New York

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical

Alex Newell, Shucked

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson

Sharon D. Clarke, Death of a Salesman

Michael Potts, The Piano Lesson

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Bill Irwin, Endgame

Ephraim Birney, Chester Bailey

Brittany Bradford, Wedding Band

Marylouise Burke, Epiphany

Emma Pfitzer Price, Becomes a Woman

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

K. Todd Freeman, Downstate

Veanne Cox, Wedding Band

Glenn Davis, Downstate

Francis Guinan, Downstate

Susanna Guzman, Downstate

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Nicholas Barasch, The Butcher Boy

Callum Francis, Kinky Boots

Natey Jones, The Harder They Come

Marla Mindelle, Titanique

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Vicki Lewis, Between the Lines

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

A.J. Shively, A Man of No Importance

Mare Winningham, A Man of No Importance

Outstanding Solo Performance

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Mike Birbiglia, The Old Man & the Pool

Jefferson Mays, A Christmas Carol

Sam Morrison, Sugar Daddy

Anthony Rapp, Without You

Outstanding New Score

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Some Like It Hot

Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel, Between the Lines

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked

John Kander, Fred Ebb and Lin-Manuel Miranda, New York, New York

Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter

Outstanding Book of a Musical

Robert Horn, Shucked

Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

Suzan-Lori Parks, The Harder They Come

David West Read, & Juliet

Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Jason Ardizzone-West, Wedding Band

John Lee Beatty, Epiphany

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd

Simon Scullion, Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Dede Ayite, Topdog/Underdog

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York



Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Ken Elliott and Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd

Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

John Gromada, Jasper

Kai Harada, New York, New York

Daniel Kluger, Epiphany

André Pluess, Good Night, Oscar

Outstanding Video or Projection Design (Play or Musical)

Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Christopher Ash and Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Isaac Madge, Leopoldstadt

Sven Ortel, Parade

Outstanding Orchestrations

Bryan Carter and Charlie Rosen, Some Like It Hot

Sam Davis and Daryl Waters, New York, New York

Jason Howland, Shucked

Dominic Fallacaro and Bill Sherman, & Juliet

Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along



Outstanding Director of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Outstanding Choreography

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Andy Blankenbuehler, Only Gold

Edgar Godineaux, The Harder They Come

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Outstanding Director of a Play

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Kenny Leon, Topdog/Underdog

Pam MacKinnon, Downstate

Adam Meggido, Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Special Achievement Award

B.H. Barry

Broadway Winners By Show

5 — Some Like It Hot

3 — Leopoldstadt

2 — Life of Pi

2 — New York, New York

2 — Parade

2 — Shucked

1 — A Christmas Carol

1 — Fat Ham

1 — Good Night, Oscar

1 — Prima Facie

1 — Topdog/Underdog

The Outer Critics Circle is run under the leadership of president David Gordon. The board of directors includes Richard Ridge, Joseph Cervelli, Patrick Hoffman, David Roberts, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Janice Simpson and Doug Strassler.