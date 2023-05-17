Some Like It Hot, Leopoldstadt Among Outer Critics Circle Award Winners

The winners of the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards were announced on May 16. Broadway’s Some Like It Hot took home the most awards of all productions with five wins. In addition to Outstanding New Broadway Musical, the production won Outstanding New Score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Outstanding Costume Design by Gregg Barnes, Outstanding Orchestrations by Bryan Carter and Charlie Rose and Outstanding Lead Performer for J. Harrison Ghee. This year marked the first time the acting categories were genderless.
Leopoldstadt took home three awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Play. Brandon Uranowitz won Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play and Patrick Marber was recognized as Outstanding Director of a Play.
New York, New York — which had led the nominations with 12 nods — won two awards.
Note: Only new elements were considered for Cost of Living, Kimberly Akimbo, Ain’t No Mo’, Between Riverside and Crazy and Kinky Boots, all of which were eligible for Outer Critics Circle Awards in prior years.
See a full list of nominees and winners below. Winners are named first in each category and appear in bold.
The Marjorie Gunner Award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical
Some Like It Hot
& Juliet
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
New York, New York
Shucked
Outstanding New Broadway Play
Leopoldstadt
Good Night, Oscar
Life of Pi
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Summer, 1976
Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical
The Harder They Come
The Bedwetter
Between the Lines
Only Gold
Without You
Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play
Downstate
Becomes a Woman
A Case for the Existence of God
Chester Bailey
Letters from Max, a ritual
John Gassner Award for New American Play (Preferably by a New Playwright)
Fat Ham by James Ijames
“Dark Disabled Stories” by Ryan J. Haddad
“Epiphany” by Brian Watkins
“Wolf Play” by Hansol Jung
“You Will Get Sick” by Noah Diaz
Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Topdog/Underdog
Death of a Salesman
Endgame
Ohio State Murders
Wedding Band
Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Parade
A Man of No Importance
Into the Woods
Merrily We Roll Along
Sweeney Todd
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Caroline Innerbichler, Shucked
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Anna Uzele, New York, New York
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical
Alex Newell, Shucked
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi
Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson
Sharon D. Clarke, Death of a Salesman
Michael Potts, The Piano Lesson
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play
Bill Irwin, Endgame
Ephraim Birney, Chester Bailey
Brittany Bradford, Wedding Band
Marylouise Burke, Epiphany
Emma Pfitzer Price, Becomes a Woman
Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Play
K. Todd Freeman, Downstate
Veanne Cox, Wedding Band
Glenn Davis, Downstate
Francis Guinan, Downstate
Susanna Guzman, Downstate
Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Nicholas Barasch, The Butcher Boy
Callum Francis, Kinky Boots
Natey Jones, The Harder They Come
Marla Mindelle, Titanique
Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Vicki Lewis, Between the Lines
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
A.J. Shively, A Man of No Importance
Mare Winningham, A Man of No Importance
Outstanding Solo Performance
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Mike Birbiglia, The Old Man & the Pool
Jefferson Mays, A Christmas Carol
Sam Morrison, Sugar Daddy
Anthony Rapp, Without You
Outstanding New Score
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Some Like It Hot
Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel, Between the Lines
Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked
John Kander, Fred Ebb and Lin-Manuel Miranda, New York, New York
Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter
Outstanding Book of a Musical
Robert Horn, Shucked
Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique
Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot
Suzan-Lori Parks, The Harder They Come
David West Read, & Juliet
Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Jason Ardizzone-West, Wedding Band
John Lee Beatty, Epiphany
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd
Simon Scullion, Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)
Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Dede Ayite, Topdog/Underdog
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Ken Billington, New York, New York
Ken Elliott and Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd
Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
John Gromada, Jasper
Kai Harada, New York, New York
Daniel Kluger, Epiphany
André Pluess, Good Night, Oscar
Outstanding Video or Projection Design (Play or Musical)
Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Christopher Ash and Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
Isaac Madge, Leopoldstadt
Sven Ortel, Parade
Outstanding Orchestrations
Bryan Carter and Charlie Rosen, Some Like It Hot
Sam Davis and Daryl Waters, New York, New York
Jason Howland, Shucked
Dominic Fallacaro and Bill Sherman, & Juliet
Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Michael Arden, Parade
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Outstanding Choreography
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Andy Blankenbuehler, Only Gold
Edgar Godineaux, The Harder They Come
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Outstanding Director of a Play
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Kenny Leon, Topdog/Underdog
Pam MacKinnon, Downstate
Adam Meggido, Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Max Webster, Life of Pi
Special Achievement Award
B.H. Barry
Broadway Winners By Show
5 — Some Like It Hot
3 — Leopoldstadt
2 — Life of Pi
2 — New York, New York
2 — Parade
2 — Shucked
1 — A Christmas Carol
1 — Fat Ham
1 — Good Night, Oscar
1 — Prima Facie
1 — Topdog/Underdog
The Outer Critics Circle is run under the leadership of president David Gordon. The board of directors includes Richard Ridge, Joseph Cervelli, Patrick Hoffman, David Roberts, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Janice Simpson and Doug Strassler.