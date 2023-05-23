A Beautiful Noise Wins Big at 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

The winners of the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards have been announced. The ceremony was held on May 22 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The results included multiple categories that each had multiple winners.
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ and New York, New York were jointly honored for Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show.
In the category of Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show three individuals won: Robyn Hurder for A Beautiful Noise, Jess LeProtto for A Beautiful Noise and Mattie Love for Bob Fosse’s Dancin’. This year, the category was gender-free and, therefore, had twice as many nominees and had planned to give trophies to two winners. However, the committee decided to choose three overall winners out of the 10 nominees.
Steven Hoggett took home the award for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show for his work on A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.
Producer Jeffrey L. Page, who co-directed and choreographed the 2022 revival of 1776, received the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award, which recognizes work outside of the established categories.
The Chita Rivera Awards were produced by Joe Lanteri, founder and executive director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc., in conjunction with Patricia Watt. The event benefitted the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation College Scholarship Program.
The full list of 2023 Chita Rivera Awards nominations are below. Winners are notated in bold.
Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show
Steven Hoggett, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show
Robyn Hurder, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Jess LeProtto, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Mattie Love, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Clyde Alves, New York, New York
Peter John Chursin, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Dylis Croman, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Jacob Guzman, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Kolton Krouse, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Khori Michelle Petinaud, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
New York, New York
& Juliet
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Some Like It Hot
Outstanding Dancers in an Off-Broadway Show
Gaby Diaz, Only Gold
Ryan Steele, Only Gold
Outstanding Choreography in an Off-Broadway Show
Andy Blankenbuehler, Only Gold
Outstanding Choreography for a Theatrical Release
13: The Musical, Jamal Sims
Babylon, Mandy Moore
Magic Mike's Last Dance, Luke Broadlick
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Ellen Kane
Spirited, Chloe Arnold
Outstanding Direction of a Documentary Release
Everybody Dance, Dan Watt
Broadway Rising, Amy Rice
Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen
Special Awards
Lifetime Achievement Award
John Kander
Ambassadors For The Arts Award
BroadwayHD, founded by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane
Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award
Jeffrey L. Page