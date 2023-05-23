A Beautiful Noise Wins Big at 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

The winners of the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards have been announced. The ceremony was held on May 22 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The results included multiple categories that each had multiple winners.

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ and New York, New York were jointly honored for Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show.

In the category of Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show three individuals won: Robyn Hurder for A Beautiful Noise, Jess LeProtto for A Beautiful Noise and Mattie Love for Bob Fosse’s Dancin’. This year, the category was gender-free and, therefore, had twice as many nominees and had planned to give trophies to two winners. However, the committee decided to choose three overall winners out of the 10 nominees.

Steven Hoggett took home the award for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show for his work on A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.

Producer Jeffrey L. Page, who co-directed and choreographed the 2022 revival of 1776, received the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award, which recognizes work outside of the established categories.

The Chita Rivera Awards were produced by Joe Lanteri, founder and executive director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc., in conjunction with Patricia Watt. The event benefitted the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation College Scholarship Program.

The full list of 2023 Chita Rivera Awards nominations are below. Winners are notated in bold.

Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show

Steven Hoggett, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show

Robyn Hurder, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Jess LeProtto, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Mattie Love, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Clyde Alves, New York, New York

Peter John Chursin, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Dylis Croman, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Jacob Guzman, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Kolton Krouse, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Khori Michelle Petinaud, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

New York, New York

& Juliet

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Some Like It Hot

Outstanding Dancers in an Off-Broadway Show

Gaby Diaz, Only Gold

Ryan Steele, Only Gold

Outstanding Choreography in an Off-Broadway Show

Andy Blankenbuehler, Only Gold

Outstanding Choreography for a Theatrical Release

13: The Musical, Jamal Sims

Babylon, Mandy Moore

Magic Mike's Last Dance, Luke Broadlick

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Ellen Kane

Spirited, Chloe Arnold

Outstanding Direction of a Documentary Release

Everybody Dance, Dan Watt

Broadway Rising, Amy Rice

Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen

Special Awards



Lifetime Achievement Award

John Kander

Ambassadors For The Arts Award

BroadwayHD, founded by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane

Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award

Jeffrey L. Page