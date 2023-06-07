Tony Nominee Betsy Wolfe Shares Her Excitement and Personal Inspiration Before the 2023 Tony Awards

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is once again celebrating first-time Tony nominees. Fadal and Paul Wontorek sat down with Ain’t No Mo’s Jordan E. Cooper, Parade’s Micaela Diamond, Some Like It Hot’s J. Harrison Ghee, Kimberly Akimbo’s Bonnie Milligan, & Juliet’s Betsy Wolfe and Cost of Living’s David Zayas. Here is a sneak peek of the episode.

Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway in & Juliet

(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

After more than a decade on Broadway, Betsy Wolfe has earned her first Tony nomination for her performance as Shakespeare’s wife, Anne Hathaway, in & Juliet. Wolfe’s Tony nod is one of the show’s nine. She describes her character as a “ballsy, brassy, eccentric feminist deciding that she’s going to change the game” — a character she is incredibly proud of.

In the upcoming June 11 episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the actor discussed her excitement for her first nomination with Fadal. Wolfe credits her family for being a significant support system throughout her acting career and considers this a recognition of all of the important people in her life.

“I really do believe that it has taken a lot of people to just even put me in the position that I’m in,” said Wolfe. “This is for all of us.”

To date, Wolfe has amassed eight Broadway credits: seven musical productions and one special engagement. She expressed gratitude for this lengthy career, as she aspired to it since she was a child.

Betsy Wolfe

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Of course, it’s also been an ongoing challenge to balance the arduous nature of Broadway and her family. “The most important thing is that we actually have family time,” Wolfe told Fadal. “For me that is success.”

In particular, bonding with her three-year-old daughter has provided a more balanced perspective. Daily quality time with her daughter has become a key aspect of how she views success. “Every day she's learning something new, so I'm seeing the world, I'm seeing my job, I'm seeing everything in a completely different lens now,” said Wolfe.

Performing on Broadway — even without a child — is a challenge, and Wolfe has even greater respect for her fellow parents in theater. “You can’t quite possibly understand the level of exhaustion you have until you’re doing it,” said Wolfe. “But it’s just immensely joyous.”

On Tony night, Wolfe is excited to celebrate her years in the industry and & Juliet, specifically. “I knew if I was given material that really spoke to me that something magical would happen,” said Wolfe. “That speaks a lot to this piece and this story and who I get to play every night.”

Betsy Wolfe

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal 2023 Tony Awards Special airs on 118+ stations across the country all weekend and in New York City on PIX11 at 7:30PM ET on Saturday, June 10.

