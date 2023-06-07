Shucked to Open in London in 2024

The new musical comedy Shucked will open in London’s West End in 2024 at a theater to be announced, producer Cameron Mackintosh has shared.

“I’m delighted to confirm that London is going to get Shucked in one of my theaters next year!” Mackintosh said in a statement. "Shucked is that rarity: a completely original musical and the funniest show since The Book of Mormon, with a terrifically tuneful rollicking country and western score. It’s snuck up on Broadway and is proving to be the most talked about hit of the season. The corn at the heart of Shucked will have you husky with limitless laughter!”

Set in the south, Shucked follows a couple — and the characters they meet along the way — who put their wedding on hold to save their small town.

Currently nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, Shucked opened at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4. the musical features a book by current Tony nominee Robert Horn and a score by Tony nominees Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

The production features Tony-nominated direction by Jack O’Brien and choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, with music supervision, music direction, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony nominee Jason Howland. The design team includes Tony nominee Scott Pask (scenic design), Tilly Grimes (costume design), Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony nominee John Shivers (sound design) and Mia Neal (hair and wig designer).

Casting, dates and additional information about the London transfer will be released in the coming months.