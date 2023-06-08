Performances Announced for 2023 Tony Awards

Initial performances have been announced for the main telecast of the 2023 Tony Awards.

The companies of Best Musical nominees & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Shucked and Some Like It Hot have all been announced to perform during the broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

Performances are also scheduled from the casts of Camelot, Into The Woods, Parade and Sweeney Todd — all nominated for Best Revival.

Additionally, Joaquina Kalukango, the 2022 winner for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as the cast of Funny Girl will perform. Also scheduled to take the stage is the cast of A Beautiful Noise.

There will also be a special presentation in honor of Joel Grey and John Kander, the recipients of this year’s Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Award.

The 76th annual Tony Awards will be directed by Glenn Weiss.

The Tony Awards will air on June 11 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET live on CBS and Paramount+. Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose will return to host the ceremony, which will be held at the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood. Preceding the official ceremony is the The Tony Awards: Act One, hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin. This exclusive pre-show, which will include the presentation of several awards, will be available to stream on Pluto TV from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

“This year’s Tony Award nominees are a reflection of a tremendous year of Broadway,” Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, said in a joint statement. “The show will feature performances by Broadway’s brightest lights — from breakthrough performers to industry icons — in recognition of the momentous productions wowing audiences worldwide.”